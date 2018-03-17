CCSO gives advice on staying safe during outdoor recreation

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reminds the public to be prepared when adventuring outdoors.

According to CCSO, their Search and Rescue line received three calls on March 15: one involved an overdue hiker in Sedona, another involved an injured hiker with a broken ankle in Sedona, and lastly, one for stranded motorists on a Forest Service Road in Flagstaff.

[RELATED: Dangerous hikes in Arizona]

According to officials, around 7:00 p.m. on March 16 the overdue hiker was spotted on the trail returning to her vehicles, she told authorities she had gotten temporally lost; around 8:45 p.m. CCSO located the stranded motorists in Flagstaff and transported the family of four to a local hotel; and around 9:30 p.m. CCSO assisted Sedona Fire in transporting the injured hiker to Verde Valley Medical Center for her broken ankle.

[RELATED: Tag along on the most popular hike in Sedona]

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public of outdoor recreation safety messages. The sudden change in weather was a factor in these incidents. Northern Arizona is expecting additional inclement this weekend. Remember to check the forecast for the surrounding areas before you venture on your recreational activities. Don’t rely on your cell phone alone for emergency situations,” said CCSO.

[RELATED: What you need to know to stay safe when hiking Phoenix mountains]

They urge citizens to remember the “Ten Essentials:”

1. Extra water

2. Extra food

3. Extra clothing for the conditions

4. Navigation equipment (map, compass, GPS)

5. Headlamp/Flashlight

6. First Aid Kit

7. Shelter material (such as space blanket or large leaf bag)

8. Fire starting kit (when fire danger is high be extremely careful with fire)

9. Pocket knife / multi-tool

10. Signaling tools (whistle/signal mirror)

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.