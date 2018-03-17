Police looking for suspect who robbed Fry's Electronics, threatened employee with knife

Phoenix police are asking for help catching a man who robbed a Fry’s Electronics on Feb. 11.

The police said, “This suspect started out as a shoplifter and was stopped by security as he tried to leave the store. He then escalated what started as a property crime to a serious felony by pulling out a knife.”

According to authorities, the man stole a satellite tracking device from the Fry’s Electronics located at 3035 West Thunderbird. He opened the package and then concealed it, when confronted by a loss prevention employee at the doors, the suspect pulled a knife on the employee.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 22 years old, 5’10”, 160 lbs.

