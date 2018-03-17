Tempe PD: 2 found dead in a 'hoarder' house

Tempe police are investigating after two people were found dead inside what police called a 'hoarder' house Saturday morning.

According to Tempe PD, officers were called to a home near Lemon Street and Rural Road for a welfare check after a neighbor reported not seeing the resident for a couple days.

Police said two people were found dead inside the home and officers are treating it as a death investigation.

No other information was provided by police.

Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.