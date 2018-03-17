Tempe PD: 2 found dead in a 'hoarder' house

By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Tempe police are investigating after two people were found dead inside what police called a 'hoarder' house Saturday morning. 

According to Tempe PD, officers were called to a home near Lemon Street and Rural Road for a welfare check after a neighbor reported not seeing the resident for a couple days.

Police said two people were found dead inside the home and officers are treating it as a death investigation. 

No other information was provided by police. 

