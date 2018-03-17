Phoenix PD: 3 suspects rob Cricket Wireless at gun point

Phoenix police are asking the public for help catching three suspects in a November robbery of a cell phone store.

According to Phoenix PD, on Nov. 29, 2017 the suspects entered a Cricket Wireless located at 9201 N. 29th Avenue.

Police say one suspect displayed a gun while the others took money from the register before ordering the employee to take them to the back of the store, where they stole various cell phones.

The police describe the suspects as two Hispanic males and one Hispanic female who are between 18-25 years old. The first suspect was wearing a tan or gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white bandana over the lower half of his face.

The second suspect was wearing a black hooded sweater and black pants and the third suspect, a female, was wearing a black Chicago Bulls hat and a light blue button down shirt and dark pants.

If you have any information about this incident call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

