ADC: CoreCivic used correct policies during Eloy prison altercation

The Arizona Department of Correction (ADC) released their administrative review report on Friday regarding the February altercation at an Eloy prison.

The altercation being reviewed resulted in 12 inmates and one prison staff member being taken to the hospital after a prison riot that occurred on Feb. 25 at Red Rock Correction Center.

The report shows that the ADC found that CoreCivic, the company that runs the prison, had a quick response that minimized injuries to the prison personnel and inmates, maintained public safety, and they acted in accordance with ADC’s policies.

ADC's report is available on the department’s website and CoreCivic’s report is available online as well.

According to the ADC, their investigators are conducting an on-going criminal investigation for disturbance.

Read the full reports from the ADC and CoreCivic below.

