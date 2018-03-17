Taco Guild's Irish Tacos

Corned Beef Poblano Hash

1 Tablespoon of Olive Oil

1 Tablespoon of minced garlic

1 Poblano Pepper, diced in a 1/4"

3 each red potatoes, diced 1/4"

1 small yellow onion, diced 1/4"

1 pound of corned beef, diced 1/4"

1.5 teaspoons of blackened seasoning

1 oz of whiskey

In a pan heat the oil and add garlic, diced onion, poblanos and red potatoes. Cook until the potatoes are tender. Add the 1.5 teaspoons of blackened seasoning and cook until well incorporated. Slowly add the whiskey to the pan to deglaze, if you are using an open flame, remove the pan from the heat, add the whiskey and then return the pan to the heat to avoid a flare up. Once the potatoes are cooked through, toss in the cooked corned beef and mix until it is well incorporated. Set aside for taco assembly.

Malt Vinegar Cabbage Slaw

1/2 cup finely shredded green cabbage

1/2 cup finely shredded red cabbage

1/2 cup finely shredded carrots

1.5 oz malt vinegar

1.5 oz olive oil

1 oz finely chopped cilantro

salt and pepper to taste

Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl, ensuring all the veggies are completely coated and well seasoned

For the taco assembly:

Warm your tortillas, add 2- 2.5 oz of warm corned beef hash. Top with .5- 1 oz of slaw. Sit back and look at your creation and then enjoy a southwest take on an Irish classic or head to Taco Guild and we will do it for you!

