MCSO: Horse named 'Fabio' seized from neglectful family, put up for adoption

"Fabio" the horse was seized by MASH Horses Unit from a neglectful home. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
"Fabio" is now up for adoption. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
A horse from a neglected home was seized by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

On March 16 MCSO tweeted that the MASH Horses Unit had saved the horse "Fabio" from a neglectful family. 

According to the office, Fabio needed surgery on both of his eyes to remove a strain of cancer. 

Fabio is "ready to be adopted!" said the tweet. According to MCSO, at first the horse was avoiding people but now he loves attention and has a beautiful flowing mane.

If you want to adopt Fabio and give him the loving home he deserves call 602-876-5577. (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

