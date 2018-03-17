MCSO: Horse named 'Fabio' seized from neglectful family, put up for adoption

"Fabio" is now up for adoption. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

"Fabio" the horse was seized by MASH Horses Unit from a neglectful home. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A horse from a neglected home was seized by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

On March 16 MCSO tweeted that the MASH Horses Unit had saved the horse "Fabio" from a neglectful family.

According to the office, Fabio needed surgery on both of his eyes to remove a strain of cancer.

Fabio is "ready to be adopted!" said the tweet. According to MCSO, at first the horse was avoiding people but now he loves attention and has a beautiful flowing mane.

If you want to adopt Fabio and give him the loving home he deserves call 602-876-5577. (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Fabio was seized by MASH Horses Unit from a home where he was neglected. Now hes ready to be adopted! He had surgery on both eyes to remove a strain of cancer. From avoiding people to loving attention. He deserves a caring home. Can you help? To adopt 602-876-5577#FeelGoodFriday pic.twitter.com/YfUinECtMM — MC Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) March 16, 2018

