Rain, snow expected this weekend

A storm system will bring mountain snow, breezy winds, a chance of Valley rain and cooler temperatures this weekend.

Saturday will be pretty nice for the Valley with mostly sunny skies and a high of 71. Rain chances at around 30 percent move into the forecast Saturday night through Sunday morning, with some communities potentially getting anywhere from a trace to a tenth of an inch of rain.

For the high country, snow levels will start out at around 6000 feet Saturday evening and drop to 5000 feet by Sunday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from this evening through noon Sunday for the western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Kaibab Plateau and Grand Canyon country. Flagstaff could get 3 to 5 inches of snow, with Williams at 4 to 6 inches, Heber at 1 to 3 inches and Grand Canyon at 3 to 5 inches.

Breezy winds will kick up from the west southwest ahead of the storm system Saturday afternoon statewide. Cooler air will usher in behind the system. In Metro Phoenix, look for morning lows Sunday in near 50 degrees, with an afternoon high of about 68. Rain chances linger in the Valley at 20 percent through about 11 a.m. Sunday, otherwise look for clearing skies.

Drying and warming will begin Monday as high pressure builds back into the region. With periods of high clouds, afternoon temperatures in Phoenix will rise to the low 70s Monday, around 80 Tuesday and the mid 80s Wednesday.

Forecast models indicate another storm system may impact Arizona again Thursday through Friday.

