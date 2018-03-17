Rain, snow expected this weekend

Rain, snow expected this weekendPosted: Updated:
Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?
Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.
Spring has sprung, or has it?
Welcome to spring! March 1 marks the transition to warmer weather in Arizona. There's also another start to spring, meteorologist April Warnecke explains.
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona
Drought conditions have returned to Arizona. Our lack of monsoon rainfall and now lack of winter storms is leading us back into extreme drought conditions.
Are Palm trees native to Arizona?
Are palm trees native to Arizona? There's a small batch of trees in the middle of nowhere that raises the question.
Biggest snowstorm of season leaves Arizona a winter wonderland
It's been a lackluster winter so far in Arizona when it comes to snow. But on the very last day of meteorological winter, Mother Nature walloped the state with the biggest storm of the season.
It's time to play ball! (and eat up!)
It's opening weekend of spring training in the Valley and the weather is a little chilly. But that doesn't stop the diehard fans from heading to the games.
The best time to photograph Salt River wild horses
If you haven't checked out the beautiful Salt River horses, you are missing out! The beautiful wild horses can been seen at a few spots along the Salt and Verde Rivers. One great spot is Phon D Sutton Recreation Site. But when is the best time to see the wild horses and maybe take some pictures?
Is the sun getting cooler?
Is the sun getting cooler? That's a question a lot of researchers are asking and much of the evidence indicates the sun will get at least 7 percent cooler by 2050.
5 Instagram accounts to follow for Arizona beauty
There are about 800 million Instagram accounts out there showing pictures of everything under the sun - and even beyond. But if you live in Arizona and the Valley of the Sun, here's a few Instagram accounts I think you may dig!
My coworker's lemons are huge
He has around 50 lemons on his tree and about 15 of them are jumbo sized.
Valentine's climatology – Love is in the air!
Love is in the air, as well as rain, snow, winds and cooler temperatures.
Student suspended for staying in class during walkouts
Jacob Shoemaker says school isn't the place for politics, and he wasn't taking sides.
United Airlines flight diverted after third pet incident in a week
AZ Humane Society asks Scottsdale cop to pay $700 to adopt puppy she rescued
"I just kind of grew attached to them…they're adorable." Scottsdale police officer Stacie Gryzenia was the hero four puppies needed just a week and a half ago, after rescuing them from the back of a truck.
DPS: 1 driver dead, another injured after wrong-way crash on Loop 202 in Mesa
A fatal wrong-way crash involving two vehicles has closed westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain in Mesa.
Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe fired two days before retirement
Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe late Friday, less than two days shy of his retirement, ending the career of an official who rose to serve as second-in-command at the bureau.
Dirty Dining March 16: Phoenix restaurants hit with multiple health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
Phoenix woman fights off naked intruder
A Phoenix woman wasn't going to let a half-naked intruder win after he broke into her Phoenix and attacked her,
Man in wheelchair killed after being struck by car
A man in a wheelchair was killed Friday night after being struck by a car. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday. The victim was crossing the street near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road when he was hit.
Man who killed his family as a teen is ordered to adult jail
Scottsdale cop adopts puppy she rescued, anonymous donor helped with fees
After several puppies were rescued from filthy conditions in Scottsdale last week, the officer who responded to that scene is giving one of them a forever home.
Women robbing more Phoenix banks
The overall number of banks robbed in the Phoenix area is down from a high mark a decade ago, but FBI agents say they are seeing an increase in the number of banks robbed by women.
VIDEO: Police release body-cam video of man suspected of murdering Glendale teacher
The Tucson Police Department on Friday released body camera video of an encounter its officers had with Charlie Malzahn, the man suspected of killing Glendale teacher Cathyrn Gorospe. Police say the incident took place just hours after they believe Gorospe was murdered. Mike Watkiss has the story.
VIDEO: More banks being robbed by women
The Valley has seen a dramatic drop in the number of bank robberies, but there is one "stat" that is increasing -- and it may be a little surprising. More banks are being robbed by women -- and it's really only happening here.
VIDEO: Police officer upset over price for pup she rescued
A Scottsdale police officer saved a few puppies but when she tried to adopt one, she said the price was too high.
VIDEO: Anonymous donor helps Scottsdale cop adopt puppy she rescued
Thanks to some help from a generous anonymous donor, a Scottsdale police officer has adopted one of the puppies she rescued from terrible conditions a couple of days ago. Full story @ https://goo.gl/4EUxPw.
VIDEO: Mesa police search for driver after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run
Mesa police are trying to track down the driver responsible for a deadly hit and run accident.
VIDEO: A Phoenix woman had to fight off a naked intruder
A Phoenix woman wasn't going to let a half-naked intruder win after he broke into her apartment near Thomas and the I-17 and attacked her.
