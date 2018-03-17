60-year-old man killed in Phoenix crash

Phoenix police are investigating a fatal crash near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road.

According to Phoenix Fire Department, this was a two-vehicle crash where a 60-year-old male was pronounced dead on scene.

A 24-year-old female was treated on scene but refused to be taken to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.