60-year-old man killed in Phoenix crash

Laura Lollman
Phoenix police are investigating a fatal crash near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road.

According to Phoenix Fire Department, this was a two-vehicle crash where a 60-year-old male was pronounced dead on scene.

A 24-year-old female was treated on scene but refused to be taken to a hospital. 

The investigation is ongoing.

