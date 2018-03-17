DPS: 1 driver dead, another injured after wrong-way crash on Loop 202 in Mesa

A fatal wrong-way crash involving two vehicles has closed westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain in Mesa, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The incident happened near the McClintock Drive exit.

DPS officials say the wrong-way driver was deceased on scene. The victim in the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to ADOT, traffic is being diverted and the closure extends to McClintock Drive, where drivers can reenter the highway.

Alternate routes include U.S. 60 and Interstate 10. There is no estimated time to reopen L-202 westbound lanes. Eastbound lanes are unaffected.

CLOSED: L-202 Red Mountain westbound at L-101 because of a crash. Traffic is diverted to L-101 NB or SB. The closure is expected to last several hours. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/zK8sD0v7Qf — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 17, 2018

