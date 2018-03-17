Man in wheelchair killed after being struck by car

A man in a wheelchair was killed Friday night after being struck by a car.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The victim was crossing the street near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road when he was hit.

The adult male was transported to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers.

Police say impairment does not appear to be a factor at this time.

Restrictions were expected to be in place on 19th Avenue between Sunnyside and Cactus Avenue for several hours.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.