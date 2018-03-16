Dirty Dining March 16: Phoenix restaurants hit with multiple health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

El Ranchero

1900 E. McDowell Road

Phoenix



4 violations

Among the violations:

A dead roach and dead insect in a storage/freezer area

Organic matter in an ice machine

Carniceria Los Reyes

1603 N. 16th Street

Phoenix



4 violations



Among the violations:

Visible residue on a meat slicer

Raw shrimp stored over salsa



Diamonds Chinese Restaurant

4402 N. 7th Avenue

Phoenix



4 violations

Among the violations:

Bug spray in a dry storage area

Green matter on cooked tomatoes

Cooked beef and cheeses with no date marks

Dean's List - Perfect Health inspection scores

Pete's Fish & Chips

3920 S. Central Ave

Phoenix

85040

Scottsdale House

4800 N. 68th Street

Scottsdale

85251

Schnepf Farms

22601 E. Cloud Road

Queen Creek

85242

IHOP

935 W. Elliot Rd

Chandler

85225

Arrividerci

7101 E. Thunderbird Rd

Scottsdale

85254

PF Changs

740 S. Mill Avenue

Tempe

85281

