Dirty Dining March 16: Phoenix restaurants hit with multiple health code violations

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

El Ranchero
1900 E. McDowell Road
Phoenix
 
4 violations

Among the violations:
A dead roach and dead insect in a storage/freezer area
Organic matter in an ice machine

Carniceria Los Reyes
1603 N. 16th Street
Phoenix
 
4 violations
 
Among the violations: 
Visible residue on a meat slicer
Raw shrimp stored over salsa
 
Diamonds Chinese Restaurant
4402 N. 7th Avenue
Phoenix
 
4 violations

Among the violations:
Bug spray in a dry storage area
Green matter on cooked tomatoes
Cooked beef and cheeses with no date marks

Dean's List - Perfect Health inspection scores

Pete's Fish & Chips
3920 S. Central Ave
Phoenix
85040

Scottsdale House 
4800 N. 68th Street
Scottsdale
85251

Schnepf Farms
22601 E. Cloud Road
Queen Creek
85242

IHOP
935 W. Elliot Rd
Chandler
85225

Arrividerci
7101 E. Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale
85254

PF Changs
740 S. Mill Avenue
Tempe
85281

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.