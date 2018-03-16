Police search for driver after Mesa woman killed in hit-and-run

Mesa police are trying to track down the driver responsible for a deadly hit and run accident.

Police say Erin Ruecklies got out of her car Monday morning on University near Higley after a minor accident. Investigators say Ruecklies was in the roadway checking on the other vehicle when a passing car hit her. The driver did not stop.

Police say the suspect vehicle may have been a black SUV, but they are asking for tips from the public to help them identify and locate the driver.

“I can't believe that a human being can do that and leave,” says Ruecklies’ friend, Andrea Chilcote. “I don’t presume to know what was going on inside his or her head.”

Chilcote runs Lucky Huskies, part of Lucky Dog Rescue. She says Ruecklies fostered a number of dogs over the past 10 years.

“I just couldn't believe a light went out in the world like that,” says Chilcote.

Ruecklies leaves behind a husband of 18 years and two children.

Chilcote has opened a Gofundme to help the family with unexpected expenses. She’s also encouraging others to foster pets and carry on Ruecklies’ work to save animals.

https://www.gofundme.com/erin-ruecklies-family-expenses

https://www.facebook.com/LuckyHuskiesAZ/?ref=br_rs

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.