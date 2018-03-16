Students to AZ Gov. Ducey: School safety plan does not do enough

"We don't think it's enough. He says, 'school safety,' but we don't need school safety. We need gun reform," Jordan Harb, a high school junior, told our Dennis Welch. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The young student activists leading the charge for stricter gun control laws in Arizona the governor’s plan, which has not been officially released, does not go far enough.

“We don’t think it’s enough. He says, ‘school safety,' but we don’t need school safety. We need gun reform,” Jordan Harb, a high school junior, told our Dennis Welch.

Harb spoke out a day after Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted about his plan to improve school safety.

“He's not including comprehensive background checks; he's not including a ban on bump stocks,” Harb said. “Instead he's just trying to tweet out these fluffy words in order to make himself not look like the bad person in this situation.”

Harb and fellow student Jacob Martinez organized a protest at the Arizona Capitol this week that ended with students occupying Ducey’s office for two hours.

A day later, Ducey announced that he would move forward next on gun legislation that includes money to station more police offices on school campuses.

Both teens would prefer that money be used for school counselors to help troubled teens.

“Many shootings here in Arizona that happen in school are suicides,” Harb said. “Just two months ago a 14-year-old boy shot himself in a school bathroom in southern Arizona, and I'll tell you right now an SRO [school resource officer] or an armed teacher is not going to stop me from blowing my brains out.”

Ducey told Welch that he wants to take quick action on this legislation.

NEW: @dougducey says he will roll out new gun control legislation on Monday. Will include stricter background checks, but would not say if it closes the so-called “gun show loophole.” pic.twitter.com/yJD6zZz5Wl — Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) March 15, 2018

MORE: @dougducey also said he has “no passion” to ban “bump stock” devices, will leave that to the Federal government. — Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) March 15, 2018

Students now chanting “Ducey where are you at the youth are here!” pic.twitter.com/MPlKDX8OUC — Dennis Welch (@dennis_welch) March 15, 2018

