Phoenix woman fights off naked intruder

A Phoenix woman wasn't going to let a half-naked intruder win after he broke into a her apartment near Thomas and the I-17 and attacked her.

Simone Parker said she was alone when she says a pants-less man entered her home, pulled out a knife and demanded clothes and money.

"I gave him a green t-shirt, and he put the green shirt on, and I was looking for some pants, and I'm like, 'Forget that, I’m not going to get him no pants, I’m going to get the bat.’ So, I got the bat and I went to hitting him," Parker said.

She said she tried to fight back with her bat, but he eventually overpowered her.

"I went to my room and I got the bat and I started swinging, and I hit him on the back of his head, and he turned around and I whacked him in his face, and we struggled and he took the bat from me," Parker said.

Parker says the intruder ended up striking her with her own bat and stole her purse.

He then ran to another area of the apartment complex, but didn't get far. A neighbor and Parker's son, Devon, wrestled and restrained him until Phoenix police officers arrived to arrest him.

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Timothy Valdez.

Parker has a few bumps and scrapes. Valdez needed to go to the hospital for his injuries.

At the time of the arrest, officers overheard Valdez telling firefighters that he entered the apartment in search for clothes and that he “deserved what happened to him,” according to the police report. But he later told police that he had been high on meth and didn’t remember anything.

Valdez was charged with burglary, armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault and booked into the Maricopa County jail. He's being held on a $125,000 bond.

