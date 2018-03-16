Scottsdale cop adopts puppy she rescued, anonymous donor helped with fees

Officer Stacie Gryzenia was the hero four puppies needed just a week and a half ago. Now one of them has become part of her family. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

After several puppies were rescued from filthy conditions in Scottsdale last week, the officer who responded to that scene is giving one of them a forever home.

Scottsdale Officer Stacie Gryzenia described how she found four puppies in the back of a Jeep at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

“No food, no water, and the kennel back there was actually filled with feces and they were covered in it, as well," said Gryzenia.

"These little puppies when they came into us, did go to our trauma hospital where they spent the last 10 days," Arizona Humane Society spokeswoman Brett Nelson said. "They were very sick little puppies."

With the help of the Arizona Humane Society, they’re now healthy.

"I love dogs. I love animals. I felt so bad for them," Gryzenia said. "You could tell they were cold. You could tell that they needed help."

From the moment Gryzenia laid eyes on the puppies, she knew she wanted to take one home, but the adoption fee of $700 was more than she could afford.

"It is expensive," said Gryzenia.

"Everything, from all of their care in the trauma hospital, their spay or neuter surgeries, vaccines, microchip, all of the animal care that goes into them, the laundry, the feeding -- you name it -- costs us about $1100 for each puppy," Nelson explained.

Gryzenia shared her story with Arizona's Family, and Friday morning, thanks to an anonymous donor who paid $300, Gryzenia was able to pay the remaining $400. She gained a new member to her family, with an extra special place in her heart.

"My grandfather just passed away on Tuesday, so I’m going to name him Eddie after him." said Gryzenia.

More than 11,000 sick and injured homeless animals receive care from specialists at the Arizona Humane Society's trauma center each year. Click here to donate to the Arizona Humane Society.

