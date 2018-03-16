3 On Your Side

'E-Restaurants' becoming more popular

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(3 ON YOUR SIDE) -

The sights and sounds of a restaurant kitchen. But this isn’t a traditional restaurant. The food can only be ordered online.

“Consumers cannot come inside the restaurant and place an order. It's done either by their phone on an app or either at their desktop.”

Just like you have e-commerce sites for clothes and shoes that have no brick and mortar stores, the same thing is now happening with food delivery.

Ken Ray runs a delivery-only operation with different food concepts working out of the same commissary-style kitchen.

“The consumer can order from 16 different brands. The mom wants pizza, the dad wants sushi and the kids want Mexican.

Now, they can order everything together, and it’s prepared, packaged and shipped together.”

Online or virtual restaurants are popping up and they all work a speck differently. Some deal with cyber-only brands, others work with existing restaurants that want to test new concepts. No matter how they work, you order through some of the many food-delivery app services, including giant Grubhub where Stan Chia is Chief Operating Officer.

“We've been able to help partner with restaurants who have delivery only kitchens to provide an experience that works for both the diners and the restaurants.”

Grubhub says technology and food have found the perfect recipe that delivery platforms can track what customers like – and don’t like – so that restaurants can adjust menus. Chia adds; “I think this is, it's a trend that we continue to see growing, you know. I think there's a lot of innovation in this space.”

Ray agrees. He partners with some delivery apps and also has a platform of his own. But he’s not stopping there:

“We're looking at drone deliveries, predictive ordering, voice activated ordering. So, we're really bringing existing technologies that are there and just really molding them to fit into our industry.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Gary HarperGary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.

Click to learn more about Gary.

Gary Harper
3 On Your Side

With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations

He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.

Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.

He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.

Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.

Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.

Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Hide bio

Contact 3 On Your Side