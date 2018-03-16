'E-Restaurants' becoming more popular

The sights and sounds of a restaurant kitchen. But this isn’t a traditional restaurant. The food can only be ordered online.

“Consumers cannot come inside the restaurant and place an order. It's done either by their phone on an app or either at their desktop.”

Just like you have e-commerce sites for clothes and shoes that have no brick and mortar stores, the same thing is now happening with food delivery.

Ken Ray runs a delivery-only operation with different food concepts working out of the same commissary-style kitchen.

“The consumer can order from 16 different brands. The mom wants pizza, the dad wants sushi and the kids want Mexican.

Now, they can order everything together, and it’s prepared, packaged and shipped together.”

Online or virtual restaurants are popping up and they all work a speck differently. Some deal with cyber-only brands, others work with existing restaurants that want to test new concepts. No matter how they work, you order through some of the many food-delivery app services, including giant Grubhub where Stan Chia is Chief Operating Officer.

“We've been able to help partner with restaurants who have delivery only kitchens to provide an experience that works for both the diners and the restaurants.”

Grubhub says technology and food have found the perfect recipe that delivery platforms can track what customers like – and don’t like – so that restaurants can adjust menus. Chia adds; “I think this is, it's a trend that we continue to see growing, you know. I think there's a lot of innovation in this space.”

Ray agrees. He partners with some delivery apps and also has a platform of his own. But he’s not stopping there:

“We're looking at drone deliveries, predictive ordering, voice activated ordering. So, we're really bringing existing technologies that are there and just really molding them to fit into our industry.”

