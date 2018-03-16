'E-Restaurants' becoming more popularPosted: Updated:
'E-Restaurants' becoming more popular
The sights and sounds of a restaurant kitchen. But this isn't a traditional restaurant. The food can only be ordered online.
Update: Painting company steps up to help Goodyear homeowner
It was last February when 3 On Your Side aired a news report about a Valley homeowner, but since that report, a licensed and legitimate contractor was watching and wanted to do something special for someone he's never met.
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill, shop owner responds
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.
Phoenix-area homeowner says garage door company took off with $500
Homeowner says after writing check for $500, the garage door company never returned.
3 On Your Side: 2018 Tax Tips
It's that time of year again, tax time!
Phoenix area residents get suspicious solicitation
An East Valley homeowner got suspicious when he found a flyer on his front door advertising attorney services so he called 3 On Your Side.
Alert: Review credit card offers before accepting
Different credit cards offer different perks.
Arizona AG settles with GM for $6.2 Million
About 33,000 Arizona residents who own General Motors vehicles will share up to $6.2 million as part of an ignition switch-related settlement with the automobile company.
Several homeowners say they were duped by fake contractor
One homeowner says she gave fake contractor $16,500.
Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy hauler
A Phoenix family say they are frustrated after making a pricey purchase for a toy hauler and then finding out it had flood damage and a salvage title. Now they say they are stuck with something they can't use.
Alert: New APS rate plans
Alert: New APS rate plans
AZ Humane Society asks Scottsdale cop to pay $700 to adopt puppy she rescued
"I just kind of grew attached to them…they're adorable." Scottsdale police officer Stacie Gryzenia was the hero four puppies needed just a week and a half ago, after rescuing them from the back of a truck.
Police say teen caught having sex with wiener dog could face more charges
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.
Man who killed his family as a teen is ordered to adult jail
Memorial service announced for Tripp Halstead, boy critically injured by tree limb in 2012
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.
NTSB: Bad decisions probably caused plane crash that killed family
The pilot of a light plane that crashed into a forested cliff face shrouded in clouds and mist wasn't certified to fly in the poor weather conditions.
Scottsdale PD looking for man who caused deadly bicycle crash
A man deliberately stuck a metal object into the front spokes of the victim's bike, police said.
Costco hosting shopping event to honor veterans, active-duty military
Costco is inviting veterans, active-duty military members and their families to an exclusive shopping event.
Man linked to Natalee Holloway case stabbed to death
Police said the man became infatuated with the victim and tried to kidnap her, but she fought back.
Women accused of posting anti-Muslim video, stealing from mosque out of jail
Tempe police arrested two women Thursday who appear to be teaching three children to mock the Muslim faith on video.
Man killed after boulder crashes through windshield on highway
The pregnant wife of a man killed by a boulder that crashed through the window of their car near Los Angeles is pleading for information that leads to an arrest.
3 puppies dead, family injured, after bee attack at Glendale home
Esther Julian's dog "Pixie" had just had six healthy puppies, but now three of them have died and one is missing after an unexpected bee attack.
Mom and Pop toy stores feel the impact of Toys R Us closing
"I feel a toy store is like a great coffee shop a great bakery it's part of your community" said Kate Tanner, owner of Kidstop.
'E-Restaurants' becoming more popular
The sights and sounds of a restaurant kitchen. But this isn't a traditional restaurant. The food can only be ordered online.
Dirty Dining March 16: Phoenix restaurants hit with multiple health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
Students to AZ Gov. Ducey: School safety plan does not do enough
The young student activists leading the charge for stricter gun control laws in Arizona the governor's plan, which has not been officially released, does not go far enough.
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
VIDEO: Police officer upset over price for pup she rescued
A Scottsdale police officer saved a few puppies but when she tried to adopt one, she said the price was too high.
VIDEO: Women face charges after mocking Muslims at Tempe mosque
Two women posted an anti-Muslim video where they went to a Tempe mosque and mocked their beliefs.
VIDEO: Fountain Hills community bands together after fatal crash
The Fountain Hills community coming together to pay their respects after 3 of their neighbors were killed in an accident. They're also sending their well wishes for the man who survived.
Rescuers crawled under the collapsed bridge to look for victims
'Multiple' fatalities when bridge collapses onto vehicles. (WSVN)
Bundle up! An even colder morning awaits us Wednesday
Keep that jacket handy. Tomorrow morning will be even colder! Ian Schwartz has the forecast.
VIDEO: Questions raised over regulations of 'sober living homes'
With the rise of opioids, more "sober living homes" are popping up but local governments are having trouble keeping track of them and that has some residents concerned.