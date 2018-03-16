Ducey signs bill barring cities from taxing sugary drinks

There no sign any Arizona city or county is currently considering taxing soda and other sugary drinks. (Source: monticello via 123RF)

Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation barring Arizona cities and counties from joining a growing national trend of taxing sugary drinks.

The proposal from Republican Rep. T.J. Shope of Coolidge was signed by the governor on Friday without comment.

Shope's proposal doesn't specifically mention taxes on sugary drinks, only saying any tax on food products must be uniform. But testimony from a supermarket industry lobbyist industry made it clear that's what the bill is all about.

Tim McCabe of the Arizona Food Marketing Alliance told House Ways and Means Committee members last month that it's not government's role to use taxes to influence consumer behavior.

There no sign any Arizona city or county is currently considering taxing soda and other sugary drinks.

The legislation is House Bill 2484.

