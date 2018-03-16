Scottsdale boy gets the ball rolling for official state dinosaur

Scottsdale boy gets the ball rolling for official state dinosaurPosted: Updated:
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Police officer upset over price for pup she rescued
VIDEO: Police officer upset over price for pup she rescued
A Scottsdale police officer saved a few puppies but when she tried to adopt one, she said the price was too high.More >
VIDEO: Women face charges after mocking Muslims at Tempe mosque
VIDEO: Women face charges after mocking Muslims at Tempe mosque
Two women posted an anti-Muslim video where they went to a Tempe mosque and mocked their beliefs.More >
Two women posted an anti-Muslim video where they went to a Tempe mosque and mocked their beliefs.More >
VIDEO: Fountain Hills community bands together after fatal crash
VIDEO: Fountain Hills community bands together after fatal crash
The Fountain Hills community coming together to pay their respects after 3 of their neighbors were killed in an accident. They’re also sending their well wishes for the man who survived.More >
Rescuers crawled under the collapsed bridge to look for victims
Rescuers crawled under the collapsed bridge to look for victims
'Multiple' fatalities when bridge collapses onto vehicles. (WSVN)More >
VIDEO: Questions raised over regulations of 'sober living homes'
VIDEO: Questions raised over regulations of 'sober living homes'
With the rise of opioids, more "sober living homes" are popping up but local governments are having trouble keeping track of them and that has some residents concerned.More >
Bundle up! An even colder morning awaits us Wednesday
Bundle up! An even colder morning awaits us Wednesday
Keep that jacket handy. Tomorrow morning will be even colder! Ian Schwartz has the forecast.More >
Keep that jacket handy. Tomorrow morning will be even colder! Ian Schwartz has the forecast.More >