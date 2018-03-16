The Mesa Arts Center is hosting the Spark! Mesa's Festival of Creativity this weekend.

According to officials, the event is an immersive, hands-on and family-friendly that ignites the imaginative spark within all of us.

[PHOTOS: Mesa's Festival of Creativity showcases art cars]

The free festival will take place from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18.

The event will feature an exhibition of 16 art cars, multiple hot rods, lowriders and motorcycles, and interactive arts experiences for people of all ages.

There will also be live music, aerial dance performances, hands-on experiences, live art-making, installations, demonstrations, a variety of foods and more.

For more information, visit mesaartscenter.com/spark.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.