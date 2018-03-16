Securing your home on a budget

When it comes to monitored home security, he says the most important piece of equipment is the motion detector. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

If you're one of the many who hasn't invested in any type of home surveillance system, you're not alone.

We went out and met with Jim Godfrey, a former police officer and owner of JPG Security Consulting here in the Valley.

We chose to talk with him because he had a lot of reviews online and for the most part, they were five stars.

"However far you want to take it and how much you want to spend. You can go on the low route." Godfrey told CBS 5. "The end route, however, you want to do it. My point is, if you do something, you're lowering your chances of being broken into. You just don't want to be that house with nothing on it."

Godfrey uses a monitored home surveillance system with a keypad that can alert police and fire with door sensors and motion detectors.

When it comes to monitored home security, he says the most important piece of equipment is the motion detector.

"Because it doesn't matter how they come in, and then usually the question is, well I have animals. Well there's technology now, that if you do have animals, you can get a pet safe motion detector and get around that problem, so I do think, if you're going to get a monitored security system, if you're going to prioritize the importance, door sensors and motion detectors are the most important," said Godfrey.

So you can spend several hundred to a few thousand dollars and get a fully monitored system around your house with cameras and police response.

This is something he or another company like his could set you up with.

They'd come out to the house, give you the estimate free of charge and you can go from there.

But here's the deal, you can also do this yourself, for a fraction of the cost, today.

There are a couple devices Godfrey installs that he really believes in, and he promises, he does not get any kickbacks for talking about them.

The first is the Ring Video Doorbell 2, which sells on Amazon for $199.

The second is the Ring Video Spotlight, which sells for the same price.

The great thing about both is that when someone walks up to your house, you get an alert on your smartphone, no matter where you are, that someone is on your property.

Then you can start a two-way conversation.

Godfrey says the bell is great, but they're easy for thieves to just walk up and steal.

He says that's where the Ring Video Spotlight comes into play.

Set it up high, so no one can take it.

It also sounds off a 110-decibel siren alarm, to scare the unwanted visitor or visitors off your property.

So, let's talk about securing your house on a really small budget.

Here are few things Godfrey says you can do right now.

Put up a fake sign in your yard that states your home is monitored 24/7.

These signs cost $10 on Amazon.

Put up fake cameras outside your house.

You can get this fake dome light camera for $10 on Amazon and it looks like the real thing!

Lock your electrical box, if it's on the outside of your house.

Your electric company will probably frown on this but you can remove the lock if you know they're going to be coming out to the house.

Don't be a prankster and cut power to your home.

It's very easy to do.

This master lock padlock costs $7 on Amazon.

Another thing you can do is install easy to remove window locks on your sliding windows.

They attach to the window railing and have rubber in between so nothing gets damaged.

$4.58 for a pack of 2 on Amazon.

This Master Lock security bar is a great way to secure your sliding glass door.

It's adjustable and just $17 on Amazon.

There's also one more thing you can do to secure the doors around your house and it likely costs less than a couple bucks.

"A lot of tracked homes have real small screws in the door jam. If you can just replace that with longer screws, it makes it more difficult for a burglar or whoever that looks like, kicking in the door," said Godfrey.

So, these are several ways you can better secure your home without breaking the bank.

We showed you the products for sale on Amazon, but check around, you might find a better price.

