Phoenix fire rescues 3 hikers from Camelback Mountain

The Phoenix Fire Department rescued three hikers from Camelback Mountain Friday morning.

According to Phoenix fire, one of the hikers rescued was a woman who had an ankle injury. Phoenix fire's rescue crews used the big wheel operation to get her off of the mountain.

The second patient rescued was a 65-year-old man. According to Phoenix fire, the man's family reported that he was passing out and was weak.

Fire crews were able to get the man out of the mountain by a helicopter.

The man was later assessed on the ground but refused transport, Phoenix fire said.

Phoenix fire rescue teams then rescued a 51-year-old man from the Cholla Trail.

According to Phoenix fire, an off-duty firefighter found the hiker weak. Phoenix fire added the man may have had a seizure. The man was rescued by helicopter. The man was later evaluated but also refused transport.

Phoenix fire said that no other hikers were injured during any of these rescues.

