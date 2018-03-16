DPS: Driver in Feb. wrong-way crash turns himself in

Wrong-way collision on Loop 101 near Guadalupe road on Feb. 2, 2018. The wrong-way driver, Shane Hidalgo turned himself in on March 13, 2018. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Shane Hidalgo, 26, a wrong-way driver who turned himself in after a crash in early February. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

The driver in a wrong-way crash that injured several people in early February has turned himself in, according to the Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the driver, identified as 26-year-old Shane Hidalgo of Scottsdale, realized the serious charges against him and turned himself in to troopers in front of the Department of Public Safety headquarters in Phoenix on Tuesday, March 13.

The crash occurred on Feb. 2 just before 3 a.m. DPS said troopers responded to reports of a wrong-way driver and a crash on Loop-101 near Guadalupe Road.

Troopers investigated two separate collisions involving a total of five vehicles and four injuries, including the wrong-way driver.

DPS said Hidalgo was hospitalized for serious injuries. Once laboratory results were completed, they revealed that Hidalgo’s blood alcohol content was a .238, almost three-times Arizona’s legal limit.

Hidalgo turned himself in and was booked into Maricopa County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, four counts of criminal damage, three counts of endangerment, super-extreme DUI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, DPS said.

