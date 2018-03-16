Raising backyard chickens becoming more popular in Arizona

Raising backyard chickens becoming more popular in ArizonaPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
Officer charged with DUI after driving backward
A Florida sheriff's lieutenant is charged with driving under the influence after she was spotted driving backward.More >
PD: Homeowner shoots armed man refusing to leave in west Phoenix
The man was taken to the hospital where he should survive, police said.More >
LA twin receives new liver, other close to death
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >
Man creeping around family home and peering in the windows
A parent’s worst nightmare, a stranger peering into their child’s window in the middle of the night not once but twice and it’s all catch on camera.More >
Phoenix area woman helps father & newborn who were denied to fly
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >
Cirque du Soleil performer plunges to his death during show
A Cirque du Soleil performer died Saturday night after he fell during a performance in Tampa, Florida.More >
NTSB sending team to investigate self-driving Uber wreck that killed pedestrian
As the Tempe Police Department on Monday identified by the woman who was hit and killed by an Uber self-driving vehicle, the NTSB said it is sending a team to investigate.More >
1 injured after package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas
At least one person was injured when a package bomb exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, northeast of San Antonio, according to authorities.More >
Family friend describes aftermath of girl badly burned in fire pit explosion
"A bunch of dads in the driveway ended up grabbing her and putting her out."More >
Gold worth millions disappeared during Civil War, there may be a break in the case
It's the stuff that fuels fortune hunters' dreams.More >
Officials euthanize turtle after teacher allegedly fed it a puppy
Authorities have euthanized a snapping turtle after seizing it from an Idaho junior high school science teacher who is currently under investigation for feeding a small puppy to the reptile.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Cirque du Soleil performer dies after fall
(Source: CNN)More >
VIDEO: Man peering into windows is caught on security camera
VIDEO: Man peering into windows is caught on security camera
A peeping tom caught on camera peering into a home near Bethany Home Rd. and 10th St. in Phoenix.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix area nurse helps stranded dad and newborn
VIDEO: Phoenix area nurse helps stranded dad and newborn
An Ohio man and his newborn daughter got stranded in Phoenix but a nurse he had just met stepped in to help.More >
VIDEO: First fatal car pedestrian wreck with driverless vehicle
VIDEO: First fatal car pedestrian wreck with driverless vehicle
We are learning new details about the fatal car pedestrian wreck involving a driverless vehicle that happened Sunday. Authorities say 49 year old Elaine Herzberg was killed when she was hit crossing Mill Ave. mid-block.More >
VIDEO: Homeowner thought going solar would decrease her energy bill, wrong
VIDEO: Homeowner thought going solar would decrease her energy bill, wrong
A Valley homeowner thought installing solar power to her home would decrease her bills, she thought wrong. 3 On Your Side helped herMore >
VIDEO: Woman records driver harassing her
VIDEO: Woman records driver harassing her
"I just want people looking out for one another," says a Scottsdale woman who recorded a man in a car harassing while those around her did nothing. Full story @ https://goo.gl/RokqJV.More >
