Cavalia offers sensory tour for the Foundation for Blind Children

It was a rare opportunity under the Cavalia Odysseo tent, designed for some special children. It was a sensory adventure, and a hands-on experience for kids from the Foundation for Blind Children. Under the white big top, this group of VIP's enjoyed a behind-the-scenes guided tour to stimulate their sense of touch, smell and hearing.

"The kids are getting to feel the horses, feed the horses, experience the different equipment we use," said Cavalia Rider Chelsea Jordan. "They get to listen [up close] to the sounds the horses make."

"It means a lot," said Tiffany Shearon, whose son Gavin has limited vision due to glaucoma. "We just got started and this is awesome."

It's all part of discovering Cavalia in a magical way, for a true sensory journey for kids with low vision or blindness. The Foundation for Blind Children says these fun exercises are important and educational.

"To really grasp the scope and size, it's so important to get this hands-on physical exposure," said Debbie Zufan of the Foundation for Blind Children. "Now if they were to come to the show, they would have an idea of what is around them."

These young guests discovered Cavalia Odysseo's equestrian and acrobatic world through hands-on exercises which included touching the horse's soft coats, brushing, grooming and feeding the horses. They also had the opportunity to try the saddles and tour Cavalia's specialty wardrobe, feeling the costumes, and then playing drums with the musicians.

"It makes me really happy," said Laura Senften whose son Luke suffers from depth perception issues after battling a type of retinal cancer. "He's had a lot of challenges, so it's a great thing."

At the end of the tour, riders brought their horses to a full cantering speed, allowing the children to feel the ground quake beneath the incredible power of these equine stars. "I thought it was amazing, I just loved it," said 11-year-old Frances Chapman.

The show performers, who hope to inspire those who watch them in action, say this journey is one that inspires them. "It's just one of the best days that we have in every city that we go to," said Jordan. "Having these kids here, just reawakens the magic for us."

These families also received a big surprise at the end of the tour. Each family received tickets to enjoy the show. Cavalia Odysseo features 70 horses and 50 artists, and is playing under the white big top in Scottsdale. Performances are scheduled through April 8 and tickets start at $55.

