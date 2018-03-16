As Seen on GMAZ: Friday, March 16

Spark! Mesa's Festival of Creativity

Spark! Mesa's Festival of Creativity is an immersive, hands-on, family-friendly arts festival that ignites the imaginative spark within all of us!

The free festival is presented by and at Mesa Arts Center over two days, Saturday, March 17, noon-11 p.m., and Sunday, March 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and will feature an exhibition of 16 art cars, multiple hot rods, lowriders and motorcycles, and interactive arts experiences for people of all ages. spark! celebrates the imaginative spark in all of us, by showcasing both local and visiting artists and performers and inviting festival attendees to explore and enjoy live music, aerial dance performances, hands-on experiences, live art-making, installations, demonstrations, a variety of foods, a beer, wine and cocktail area and more.

Mesa Arts Center is located at 1 E. Main Street in downtown Mesa. There is no charge to attend spark! Mesa's Festival of Creativity and parking is free.

For more information: www.mesaartscenter.com/spark

New Embassy Suites official grand opening, Salt River Tavern food/drink offerings

Design inspired by Arizona, including color scheme, colorful, water wall behind the bar

Amenities of the all-suite hotel, complete breakfast offerings, social hour for guests

Food and beverage presentation by the hotel's signature restaurant - Salt River Tavern's Executive Chef/Food and Beverage Director Robert Walters

For more information: http://embassysuites3.hilton.com/en/hotels/arizona/embassy-suites-by-hilton-phoenix-downtown-north-PHXESES/index.html

Embassy Suites by Hilton Phoenix Downtown North

10 East Thomas Road, Phoenix, Arizona,85012

602-222-111

LPGA-Wildfire Golf Club

Thursday, March 15 thru Sunday, March 18 at Wildfire Golf Club at JW Marriott Desert Ridge. Kids 17 and under free. The tour stop features a full field of the world's top LPGA players who will compete for a $1.5 million purse. Broadcast in 170 nations across the globe, notable golfers attending include 2017 winner and ASU alum Anna Nordqvist, Valley native Cheyenne Woods and top earning American player Cristie Kerr.

Bring the kiddos out to the ultimate family golf event for a day of fun, golf and beautiful weather. Walk the course with your family and you may even get a photo or autograph from your favorite LPGA player. Kids 17 and under get in FREE!

For more information visit:

LPGA USGA Girls Golf of Phoenix - https://www.girlsgolfofphoenix.org/

Bank of Hope Founders Cup - http://www.lpgafounderscup.com/

Wildfire Golf Club

5350 E. Marriott Drive, Phoenix, 85054

Website: http://www.marriott.com/golf-hotels/phxdr-jw-marriott-phoenix-desert-ridge-resort-and-spa/wildfire-golf-club/5233109/home-page.mi

Phone: (888) 705-7775

Maguire Academy of Irish Dance Celebrates St. Patrick's Day

The Maguire Academy of Irish Dance will be performing traditional and contemporary Irish dance in honor of St. Patrick's Day. Led by Darren Maguire (formerly of Riverdance) and Helen Buck-Pavlick, The Maguire Academy of Irish Dance proudly shares "Riverdance" style dancing.

Dancers ages 8-25 will perform traditional and contemporary Irish Dance routines in formal costumes in groups of approximately 10-12 dancers;

St. Patrick's Day Faire, George O'Brien Memorial Stage/West Stage, Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85003 and "Experience Ireland" at The Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050;

St. Patrick's Day Faire Saturday, March 17th, 12:00pm 12:20pm and The Musical Instrument Museum Saturday, March 17th and Sunday, March 18th 3:15pm 4:00pm;

For more information: http://maguireacademy.com/phoenix-school/

Maguire Academy of Irish Dance

1410 N. 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Phone: 602-478-2355

Goodguys 9th Spring Nationals bringing over 2,500 custom cars and trucks to WestWorld of Scottsdale, March 16-18

The stage is set for another season of Cool Cars, Cool People and Goodtimes as Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is poised to bring to life the 9th Spring Nationals at WestWorld in Scottsdale, March 16-18. The acreage of this beautiful equestrian facility is the perfect backdrop for over 2,500 candy colored and chromed hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars and trucks converging on the valley of the Sun for three days of true American hot-rodding fun.

Goodguys Spectre Performance All American Sunday on March 18 invites owners of American made or powered show cars and trucks of all years to come inside the event to show off next to the 1987 and earlier iron. All American Sunday participants are eligible for awards and can join in the AutoCross on Sunday. Registration for All American Sunday takes place on site at WestWorld on Sunday, March 18 beginning at 7 am.

The Goodguys 9th Spring Nationals is open Friday and Saturday from 8am to 5pm and Sunday 8am to 3pm. General admission is $20, kids (7-12) $6. Westworld parking is $5.

Visit www.good-guys.com to purchase event tickets or to register a show car. Goodguys members will receive a $5 off discount off general admission with their Goodguys member card. Active or retired military receive $5 off their general admission at the ticket gate with their military ID card. Call Goodguys at (925) 838-9876 for more information. $17 general admission tickets are available at good-guys.com until midnight, 3/15 only.

Westworld

16601 N. Pima Rd Scottsdale

