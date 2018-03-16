No weekend Phoenix-area freeway closures for ADOT work

No weekend Phoenix-area freeway closures for ADOT workPosted: Updated:
-
Police say teen caught having sex with wiener dog could face more charges
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.
AZ Humane Society asks Scottsdale PD officer to pay $700 to adopt puppy she rescued during animal cruelty call
"I just kind of grew attached to them…they're adorable." Scottsdale police officer Stacie Gryzenia was the hero four puppies needed just a week and a half ago, after rescuing them from the back of a truck.
Family: Tripp Halstead passes away after critically injured by falling tree limb in 2012
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.
NTSB: Bad decisions probably caused plane crash that killed family
The pilot of a light plane that crashed into a forested cliff face shrouded in clouds and mist wasn't certified to fly in the poor weather conditions.
Scottsdale PD looking for man who caused deadly bicycle crash
A man deliberately stuck a metal object into the front spokes of the victim's bike, police said.
Police: Dad shoots, kills intruder to protect children inside home
A father at home with his two children wrestled an intruder to the ground before shooting him to death, police in Georgia said.
Report: 2 Mexican wolves found dead in Arizona
Federal wildlife managers are investigating the deaths of two endangered Mexican gray wolves.
Man linked to Natalee Holloway case stabbed to death
Police said the man became infatuated with the victim and tried to kidnap her, but she fought back.
Costco hosting shopping event to honor veterans, active-duty military
Costco is inviting veterans, active-duty military members and their families to an exclusive shopping event.
6 dead, several injured after bridge collapsed onto vehicles
A pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday, killing four and injuring at least ten people, authorities said.
3 puppies dead, family injured, after bee attack at Glendale home
Esther Julian's dog "Pixie" had just had six healthy puppies, but now three of them have died and one is missing after an unexpected bee attack.
VIDEO: Police officer upset over price for pup she rescued
A Scottsdale police officer saved a few puppies but when she tried to adopt one, she said the price was too high.
VIDEO: Women face charges after mocking Muslims at Tempe mosque
Two women posted an anti-Muslim video where they went to a Tempe mosque and mocked their beliefs.
Rescuers crawled under the collapsed bridge to look for victims
'Multiple' fatalities when bridge collapses onto vehicles. (WSVN)
VIDEO: Fountain Hills community bands together after fatal crash
The Fountain Hills community coming together to pay their respects after 3 of their neighbors were killed in an accident. They're also sending their well wishes for the man who survived.
VIDEO: Questions raised over regulations of 'sober living homes'
With the rise of opioids, more "sober living homes" are popping up but local governments are having trouble keeping track of them and that has some residents concerned.
Tripp Halstead passes away after injured by falling tree limb in 2012
Tripp Halstead passes away after injured by falling tree limb in 2012. (3/15/18)
