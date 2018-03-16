DUI task forces in full force for St. Patrick's Day weekend in Phoenix area

With St. Patrick's Day weekend coming up tomorrow, parties will be kicking off in just a few hours and police do not want anyone driving home impaired.

Police departments all throughout the Phoenix area will be out in full force tonight and tomorrow night with their DUI task forces.

The goal is to remove impaired drivers from the roads and reduce the number of collisions, injuries and deaths that typically occur on St. Patrick's Day weekend.

More than 700 people were killed nationwide by drunk drivers over the St. Patrick's Day weekend from 2006 to 2010.

The Chandler Police Department is among the several that will be out this weekend doing DUI checks but they will also work to educate drivers on the effects of alcohol with it's "Know Your Limit" program.

The emphasized hours will be between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m.

As always, the police urge anyone who plans to drink to have a designated driver.

