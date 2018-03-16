Report: 2 Mexican wolves found dead in Arizona

In this Dec. 7, 2011, file photo, a female Mexican gray wolf at the Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge in central N.M. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

Federal wildlife managers are investigating the deaths of two endangered Mexican gray wolves.

The animals were found dead in Arizona in February. Authorities did not release any details about the circumstances or the locations where the animals were found.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife spokesman John Bradley said Thursday the carcasses were sent to a lab in Oregon for examination.

One of the wolves, a female, was reported in January to be traveling alone in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. The male wolf was spotted that same month making wide movements from the Coconino and Apache-Sitgreaves forests to the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.

The two deaths are the first to be reported in 2018.

Efforts to reintroduce the endangered wolves in Arizona and New Mexico have been ongoing for two decades.

