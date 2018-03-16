Motorcyclist dies in Phoenix crash, police say

Motorcyclist dies in Phoenix crash, police sayPosted: Updated:
Police say teen caught having sex with wiener dog could face more charges
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife files for divorce
Vanessa Trump, wife of Donald Trump Jr. has filed for divorce after nearly 13 years of marriage according to Page Six and TMZ.More >
Scottsdale PD looking for man who caused deadly bicycle crash
A man deliberately stuck a metal object into the front spokes of the victim's bike, police said.More >
NTSB: Bad decisions probably caused plane crash that killed family
The pilot of a light plane that crashed into a forested cliff face shrouded in clouds and mist wasn't certified to fly in the poor weather conditions.More >
AZ Humane Society asks Scottsdale PD officer to pay $700 to adopt puppy she rescued during animal cruelty call
“I just kind of grew attached to them…they’re adorable.” Scottsdale police officer Stacie Gryzenia was the hero four puppies needed just a week and a half ago, after rescuing them from the back of a truck.More >
Katy Perry under fire for kissing 'American Idol' contestant
Singer Katy Perry kissed a contestant on "American Idol" and he did not like it.More >
Mom who married her biological daughter gets 2 years in prison
An Oklahoma woman who married her biological daughter has pleaded guilty to incest.More >
6 dead, several injured after bridge collapsed onto vehicles
A pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday, killing four and injuring at least ten people, authorities said.More >
Police: Dad shoots, kills intruder to protect children inside home
A father at home with his two children wrestled an intruder to the ground before shooting him to death, police in Georgia said.More >
Scottsdale takes largely 'hands-off' approach on residential treatment houses/sober living homes
With the opioid crisis reaching epidemic proportions, there are more treatment facilities and "sober homes" popping up in the Valley. But regulations vary depending on the state.More >
Tempe PD: 2 women arrested after posting anti-Muslim video, stealing from Mosque
Tempe police arrested two women Thursday who appear to be teaching three children to mock the Muslim faith on video.More >
VIDEO: Prepare for a 'cool' weekend in Phoenix
VIDEO: Prepare for a 'cool' weekend in PhoenixTemperatures are expected to slip below normal for the weekend in the Valley before they warm back up.More >
VIDEO: Police officer upset over price for pup she rescued
A Scottsdale police officer saved a few puppies but when she tried to adopt one, she said the price was too high.More >
VIDEO: Women face charges after mocking Muslims at Tempe mosque
Two women posted an anti-Muslim video where they went to a Tempe mosque and mocked their beliefs.More >
VIDEO: Questions raised over regulations of 'sober living homes'
With the rise of opioids, more "sober living homes" are popping up but local governments are having trouble keeping track of them and that has some residents concerned.More >
VIDEO: Fatal hit-and-run crash under investigation
Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a beloved Phoenix woman, killing her. The crash happened Friday morning on Shea Blvd and Tatum.More >
Rescuers crawled under the collapsed bridge to look for victims
'Multiple' fatalities when bridge collapses onto vehicles. (WSVN)More >