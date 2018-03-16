Motorcyclist dies in Phoenix crash, police say

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Phoenix Thursday night, said Sgt. Jonathan Howard with the Phoenix Police Department.

The crash happened near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive around 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix police had 19th Avenue restricted between Union Hills Drive and Utopia Road for the fatal crash investigation.

Howard said neither speed nor impairment appear to be early factors in this collision.

No other information was made available.

