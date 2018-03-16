Casa Grande PD: 1 man hurt in officer-involved shooting

According to the Casa Grande Police Department, a male suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.

The exact location of the shooting is currently unknown.

Police said no officers were injured in the shooting.

It is unclear what the condition of the suspect is at this time.

No other information was released.

