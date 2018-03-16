Casa Grande PD: 1 man hurt in officer-involved shooting

Posted: Updated:
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

According to the Casa Grande Police Department, a male suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting Thursday night.

The exact location of the shooting is currently unknown.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 2018 Officer-Involved Shootings]

Police said no officers were injured in the shooting.

It is unclear what the condition of the suspect is at this time.

No other information was released.

Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest updates on this officer-involved shooting.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.