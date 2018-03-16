AZ Humane Society asks Scottsdale PD officer to pay $700 to adopt puppy she rescued during animal cruelty call

“I just kind of grew attached to them…they’re adorable.”

Scottsdale police officer Stacie Gryzenia was the hero four puppies needed just a week and a half ago, after rescuing them from the back of a truck. And even after she was off the clock, she knew her job wasn’t over.

“I knew I wanted to adopt one of the puppies, one of the black labs,” said Gryzenia.

She’d spoken with the Arizona Humane Society about it, waiting for the puppies to become healthy enough for adoption. She got the call this week, but the pup came with a price she wasn’t expecting, since she was the one who rescued them.

“I called them, talked to them,and they told me it was going to be $700 per puppy. There was no way that $700 was in my budget,” said Gryzenia.

We spoke to the Humane Society Thursday who said that price is correct, and is that high to pay for medical costs, spay and neutering and other shelter fees.

But in an email to us Thursday night, they said Officer Gryzenia didn’t give any indication she was upset about the price.

“I told them immediately that I could not do the $700. I asked why it was $700 and they told me puppies are desirable,” said Gryzenia.

“I explained to them that I was the officer that saved them, that brought these puppies to them to help, and I’m getting no movement, no budging on the price at all. “

And Gryzenia, with tears in her eyes, told us she expected a much different outcome.

“I was getting ready to have another dog and to make him my own and to help him along, and now I just don’t get to do that,” said Gryzenia.

After we asked a spokesperson with the Arizona Humane Society about the cost, they said they would be in contact with Gryzenia on Friday morning to discuss lowering the price.

