Phoenix Rising debuts plans for permanent soccer stadium

Pro-soccer in Phoenix is about to rise-up in a big way. The Phoenix Rising Football Club is hoping to win major league status soon, and with it, build the team a brand new permanent stadium.

For its inaugural season, Phoenix Rising played in this temporary stadium off of McClintock and Loop 202.

The franchise just released new renderings of what it hopes will be its new permanent home.

Major League Soccer is about to award three cities an expansion team.

Phoenix Rising co-owner Tim Riester thinks Phoenix has a good shot at getting one of them, bringing his division two team up to the big leagues.

"We're ready. We have a professional team that is competing extremely well. Last year was Phoenix Rising FC's first season, and we made the playoffs in our first year," said Riester.

But to win the team, Rising needs plans for a permanent stadium.

"The stadium was the last piece, we had to have an approved stadium plan that passes the engineering tests of MLS, and we have it done," said Riester.

The current stadium was only meant to be temporary. With 6,200 seats. Their new home would have room for more than 20,000.

"In addition to having real grass, the stadium has an abundance of shade," said Riester.

It'll be an open stadium, but most of the seats will face west with misting systems built in to keep fans cool.

The multi-million dollar project will all be privately funded.

"I think that something we can create and leave behind for Arizona is something we can be very proud of," said Riester.

Riester thinks they're learn if they've been awarded the team later this year or in early 2019.

The current stadium is on Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community land. Phoenix Rising has a 70-year agreement to this lot, Riester says the permanent stadium would likely be built there.

