Hillcrest Prep star Kyree Walker tries to stay grounded among list of awards

After his freshman year, he committed to Arizona State. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

He's ranked No. 2 in the nation at his position and is the No. 1 player in Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Last season, Kyree was named National Freshman of the Year. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The name Kyree Walker may sound familiar. He's just a high school sophomore but he is one of the best basketball players in the country.

Khari Walker is Kyree's father and head coach at Phoenix's Hillcrest Prep and said he knew his son had a special ability in the fifth grade.

"Everyday life, people expect a lot from me but I'm just a normal person walking through the halls at school," said Kyree.

Maybe off the court, but on the court, he's a once-in-a-generation talent.

He was just 12 years old when he received his first scholarship offer.

But after his freshman year, he committed to Arizona State.

"Bobby Hurley is a great coach," said Kyree. "I wouldn't mind playing for him where he can teach me how to be a better person on and off the court."

Kyree has two years of high school left but could leave early.

