Special needs students help Pay it Forward to cooking teacher

Rachel Morningstar teaches gardening, food education and cooking. But that's not all. She also teaches life skills to some very special students.

"Every day I see something magical that makes me smile every day," said Morningstar

Morningstar is a culinary instructor at Phoenix's Civitan Foundation, a place where folks with special needs live life to the fullest.

The devoted teacher has made it her mission to show students how to eat healthier, be more independent and feel like they're no different than anyone else.

"Being able to make a difference, to make them feel good about themselves, to learn something new, to try something new is what it's all about," said Morningstar.

Bo Larsen, with the Civitan Foundation, has seen firsthand the impact Morningstar has had on her students, so he reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to the Culinary teacher with the big heart.

"She leaves here with a smile on her face and that music in her heart because she's doing it all day," said Larsen. "Every class she does is full of love."

A CBS 5 news camera was rolling when Larsen surprised Morningstar during one of her classes.

"You always have fun with all our members," said Larsen.

"You teach them so much about safety, food products, how to do things, but you make It enjoyable and not just for class but entire Civitan building. On behalf of CBS 5 News I nominated you for Pay it Forward and I want to give you $500."

