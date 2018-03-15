PD: Man seriously injured after shooting in Phoenix

A man was seriously injured after a shooting Thursday evening in Phoenix, police said.

The shooting was reported near 20th Street and E. Indian School Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said the man was rushed to a hospital.

There was no suspect information at this time, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

