Gov. Ducey to roll out gun legislation

A day after students protesters stormed his office demanding action on gun control, Gov. Doug Ducey plans to roll out legislation on Monday.

The details are still being finalized, but the governor says there will be a focus on enhanced background checks.

However, Ducey indicated the proposal will not include closing the so-called gun show loophole, which would require background checks on all gun purchases, including private transactions.

"We're talking about background checks that enforce the law and make sure that everything that someone should not be receiving a gun for is populated in these background checks so they work," Ducey said.

"Had that been done people would be alive."

Other pieces that could be included are more money for police officers and mental health experts on school campuses.

