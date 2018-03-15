Gov. Ducey to roll out gun legislation

Posted: Updated:
A day after students protesters stormed his office demanding action on gun control, Gov. Doug Ducey plans to roll out legislation on Monday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) A day after students protesters stormed his office demanding action on gun control, Gov. Doug Ducey plans to roll out legislation on Monday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A day after students protesters stormed his office demanding action on gun control, Gov. Doug Ducey plans to roll out legislation on Monday.

The details are still being finalized, but the governor says there will be a focus on enhanced background checks.

[RELATED: Students demand to speak to Gov. Ducey, stage sit-in outside his office]

However, Ducey indicated the proposal will not include closing the so-called gun show loophole, which would require background checks on all gun purchases, including private transactions.

"We're talking about background checks that enforce the law and make sure that everything that someone should not be receiving a gun for is populated in these background checks so they work," Ducey said.

[RELATED: Gov. Ducey tweets about football as students occupy his office demanding gun control]

"Had that been done people would be alive."

Other pieces that could be included are more money for police officers and mental health experts on school campuses. 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Dennis WlechVeteran political reporter Dennis Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona.

Dennis Welch
Political Editor

Before making the move to television, Welch wrote and edited for the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California. Welch is a well-respected political expert in Arizona and his addition means 3TV will provide a stronger, more robust political presence in Arizona. He joins 3TV from the Arizona Guardian, a highly influential online news site dedicated to Arizona politics and government where he served as owner and editor. During his Guardian days, Welch was a frequent guest on “Politics Unplugged” and has been a regular fixture on the state political landscape since 2005 appearing on numerous radio and television talk shows. “I am thrilled to start working with such a talented and dedicated staff of journalists,” said Welch. “This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of my political coverage and tell stories that affect Arizona voters and their families.” With more than 13 years of experience under his belt, Welch’s arrival only strengthens 3TV’s commitment to providing first-rate political and government coverage across all platforms. When not covering politics, Welch is an avid runner and fronts a punk rock band that plays frequently throughout the Southwest and California.

Hide bio