State prison inmate in Yuma dies after apparent suicide try

Arizona Department of Corrections officials say an inmate at the state prison in Yuma has died after an apparent suicide attempt.

They say 24-year-old Patrick Crooks died Thursday at Yuma Regional Medical Center from injuries sustained from an apparent act of self-harm using a bed sheet tied to a shower stall.

Staff discovered Crooks early Wednesday while conducting a security check.

They tried to give him aid until paramedics arrived and transported him to a hospital.

Corrections officials say Crooks had been in the prison system last year after he was convicted out of Gila County and given an 18-month sentence for endangerment.

They say all inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner's office.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.