Scottsdale pleads forgiveness for 'saguarbro' campaign

Scottsdale pleads forgiveness for 'saguarbro' campaignPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife files for divorce
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife files for divorce
Vanessa Trump, wife of Donald Trump Jr. has filed for divorce after nearly 13 years of marriage according to Page Six and TMZ.More >
Vanessa Trump, wife of Donald Trump Jr. has filed for divorce after nearly 13 years of marriage according to Page Six and TMZ.More >
Paradise Valley teacher says her pay is nearly unlivable, posts pay stub online
Paradise Valley teacher says her pay is nearly unlivable, posts pay stub online
"If you are a single person trying to make it on what we make, you couldn't do it," Elisabeth Milich said.More >
"If you are a single person trying to make it on what we make, you couldn't do it," Elisabeth Milich said.More >
Interstate 17 reopened after police incident in Phoenix
Interstate 17 reopened after police incident in Phoenix
Interstate 17 was reopened in both directions in Phoenix after a police incident, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.More >
Interstate 17 was reopened in both directions in Phoenix after a police incident, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.More >
3 puppies dead, family injured, after bee attack at Glendale home
3 puppies dead, family injured, after bee attack at Glendale home
Esther Julian’s dog “Pixie” had just had six healthy puppies, but now three of them have died and one is missing after an unexpected bee attack.More >
Esther Julian’s dog “Pixie” had just had six healthy puppies, but now three of them have died and one is missing after an unexpected bee attack.More >
Katy Perry under fire for kissing 'American Idol' contestant
Katy Perry under fire for kissing 'American Idol' contestant
Singer Katy Perry kissed a contestant on "American Idol" and he did not like it.More >
Singer Katy Perry kissed a contestant on "American Idol" and he did not like it.More >
AZ Game and Fish accepting applications to adopt desert tortoises
AZ Game and Fish accepting applications to adopt desert tortoises
Thinking about adopting a unique animal, long term? Then the Arizona Game and Fish Department has just the animal - a desert tortoise.More >
Thinking about adopting a unique animal, long term? Then the Arizona Game and Fish Department has just the animal - a desert tortoise.More >
Mom who married her biological daughter gets 2 years in prison
Mom who married her biological daughter gets 2 years in prison
An Oklahoma woman who married her biological daughter has pleaded guilty to incest.More >
An Oklahoma woman who married her biological daughter has pleaded guilty to incest.More >
Police: U.S. airman shoots his 2 kids, wife before killing himself
Police: U.S. airman shoots his 2 kids, wife before killing himself
A member of the U.S. Air Force in Washington state fatally shot his two young children and his wife before killing himself.More >
A member of the U.S. Air Force in Washington state fatally shot his two young children and his wife before killing himself.More >
Phoenix police investigating homicide after man found dead inside vehicle
Phoenix police investigating homicide after man found dead inside vehicle
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside his vehicle with trauma Wednesday morning.More >
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside his vehicle with trauma Wednesday morning.More >
Suspect in summer hit-and-run boating crash was on parole from out of state
Suspect in summer hit-and-run boating crash was on parole from out of state
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced an arrest in a hit-and-run boat collision that severely injured a 15-year-old boy at Bartlett Lake over the summer.More >
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced an arrest in a hit-and-run boat collision that severely injured a 15-year-old boy at Bartlett Lake over the summer.More >
Astronaut's DNA no longer matches that of his identical twin
Astronaut's DNA no longer matches that of his identical twin
Spending a year in space not only changes your outlook, it transforms your genes.More >
Spending a year in space not only changes your outlook, it transforms your genes.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Bee attack in Glendale leaves 3 dogs dead
VIDEO: Bee attack in Glendale leaves 3 dogs dead
A bee attack has killed three puppies and left family members hurt in Glendale.More >
VIDEO: Interstate 17 reopened in Phoenix
VIDEO: Interstate 17 reopened in Phoenix
Interstate 17 was reopened in Phoenix after a police incident.More >
Interstate 17 was reopened in Phoenix after a police incident.More >
VIDEO: Paradise Valley teacher posts pay stub to Facebook
VIDEO: Paradise Valley teacher posts pay stub to Facebook
A teacher in Paradise Valley is upset over low pay for all teachers in Arizona so she decided to post what she's going to make on Facebook.More >
A teacher in Paradise Valley is upset over low pay for all teachers in Arizona so she decided to post what she's going to make on Facebook.More >
VIDEO: Man arrested in boating hit & run crash
VIDEO: Man arrested in boating hit & run crash
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run boat crash that happened last summer.More >
VIDEO: Cold front passing through Phoenix with chance of rain
VIDEO: Cold front passing through Phoenix with chance of rain
Phoenix is experiencing a cold front which is bringing a possibility of rain this St. Patrick's Day weekend.More >
Phoenix is experiencing a cold front which is bringing a possibility of rain this St. Patrick's Day weekend.More >
U.S. airman murders family before taking his own life, police say
U.S. airman murders family before taking his own life, police say
(Source: KCPQ via CNN)More >