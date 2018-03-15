Scottsdale PD looking for man who caused deadly bicycle crash

The car he was driving was a 1995 or '96 Nissan 200SX, police said. (Source: Scottsdale Police Department)

The Scottsdale Police Department is looking for a suspect who caused a man to crash his bicycle and then later died at the hospital.

Police said on Feb. 22, 2018, around 6:15 p.m., Bryan Blair was riding his bike on Scottsdale Road south of McDowell Road when a man deliberately stuck a metal object into the front spokes of Blair's bike, police said.

Blair was thrown from the bicycle and onto the street.

The suspect then got into a car that had a passenger inside and drove off.

Blair was taken to the hospital. He died on Wednesday.

There is no description of the passenger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000 or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.).

