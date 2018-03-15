Ex-Scottsdale cheerleading coach gets prison in abuse case

Yohel Gattaz, 23, pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted molestation of a child. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

A former cheerleading coach in Scottsdale who was accused of sexually abusing two girls and pleaded guilty to reduced charges has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Yohel Gattaz also was sentenced Thursday to lifetime probation.

He pleaded guilty last month to four counts of attempted molestation of a child.

The 23-year-old Gattaz was a cheerleading coach at a private gym in Scottsdale.

He originally was charged with aggravated assault, sexual abuse and child molestation.

According to court documents, Gattaz was accused of molesting two girls at his home between January and March in 2016.

The girls were age 14 or younger at the time.

