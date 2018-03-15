Breezy, windy... so what’s the difference?

It was breezy in Phoenix on Thursday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The winds were really moving out there in the Valley on Thursday!

I was talking to my niece as we were heading to lunch and I said, “sure is breezy today!”

She gave me a strange look and said I was wrong, it’s “windy” today.

So then I thought, "What is the technical difference between the two?"

Obviously, a 50-mph-wind would be considered windy to most people, but what about something in the 17 mph range?

The National Weather Service defines breezy as anything in the 15-25 mph range.

Windy would be anything in the 20-30 mph range.

Winds higher than 40 mph are considered strong, high, dangerous or potentially damaging.

Thursday winds have been sustained in the 15-20 mph range in Phoenix, so we’re gonna put that one in the breezy column!

If you’re not a fan of the wind, it looks like Friday won’t be as windy, excuse me, breezy, as Thursday!

