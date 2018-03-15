Breezy, windy... so what’s the difference?

By Ian Schwartz, CBS 5 Wake Up Meteorologist
It was breezy in Phoenix on Thursday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) It was breezy in Phoenix on Thursday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(3TV/CBS 5) -

The winds were really moving out there in the Valley on Thursday!

I was talking to my niece as we were heading to lunch and I said, “sure is breezy today!”

She gave me a strange look and said I was wrong, it’s “windy” today.

So then I thought, "What is the technical difference between the two?"

Obviously, a 50-mph-wind would be considered windy to most people, but what about something in the 17 mph range?

The National Weather Service defines breezy as anything in the 15-25 mph range.

Windy would be anything in the 20-30 mph range.

Winds higher than 40 mph are considered strong, high, dangerous or potentially damaging.

Thursday winds have been sustained in the 15-20 mph range in Phoenix, so we’re gonna put that one in the breezy column!

If you’re not a fan of the wind, it looks like Friday won’t be as windy, excuse me, breezy, as Thursday! 

Ian SchwartzAn Arizona native, born and raised in Mesa, and graduate of Arizona State University, Ian Schwartz is thrilled to be back in the Valley of the Sun.

