MCSO IDs 4 victims hit by SUV in Fountain Hills; 3 died

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released Thursday the names of the two couples who were hit by an SUV driver. Three of them died.

The crash happened at the corner of Saguaro and Palisades boulevards on Tuesday morning, which is near the town's icon fountain.

MCSO said Karen and Robert Bonta and Patti and Ronald Doornbos were both on the east side of Saguaro Boulevard when they were struck by Alex Bashaw driving a 1998 gold Ford Explorer.

[ORIGINAL STORY: 3 hit, killed by car that jumped curb in Fountain Hills; fourth person injured]

Karen and Patti died at the scene. Robert died at the hospital. Ronald has undergone multiple surgeries and is in the intensive care unit, MCSO said.

Deputies said the couples didn't know each other. The Bontas are from Iowa and the Doornboses are from Canada.

Detectives believe distracted driving might have been a factor in the crash but said speed and impairment were not involved.

MCSO said charges are pending against Bashaw, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

A candlelight vigil is planned for the victims at the scene of the crash on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Fountain Hills is about 32 minutes northeast of Phoenix.

