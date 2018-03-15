Caregiver accused of beating autistic patient with phone charger cord

A caregiver has been accused of beating an autistic patient close to 50 times with a cell phone charger cord.

Mariama Jalloh was arrested in Phoenix Wednesday. She faces one felony count of vulnerable adult abuse.

The incident happened in February at a group care home in Phoenix.

According to the police report, Jalloh, a caretaker at the home, struck a 22-year-old non-verbal, autistic male several times across the arms with a phone charger cord as the patient covered his head with his arms.

Another caregiver told police the reason Jalloh struck the young man was because she "did not want the victim to bite his wrists."

According to the police report, the witness stated that Jalloh "yelled at the victim to stop biting his wrists and he did not. She (the defendant) smacked the victim with her open hand across his hand, but he still did not stop biting his wrists. She yelled at the victim to stop biting his wrists and he did not. She (the defendant) smacked the victim with her open hand across his head, but he still did not stop biting his wrists."

But the incident did not end there.

The police report states that Jalloh "instructed the other resident in the home, who is also autistic, to beat up the victim. So that resident began hitting the victim on the head with his hands. The other caregiver instructed him to stop hitting the victim and he stopped."

That's when police say Jalloh picked up a "thin white cord" while the victim "sat on the floor with his legs crossed in front of him and placed his arms over his head as if to protect himself, and the defendant with a downward motion swung the white cord three times, striking the victim across his forearms as she yelled 'no bite' and the victim screamed."

The victim then reportedly got up and ran into the kitchen.

That's where the witness says the Jalloh struck the victim "with the cord 45 more times as he tried to get away. After that, the defendant made the victim pace back and forth in the living room of the group home not allowing him to sit down," according to the police report.

The witness provided a short, 19-second video she recorded on her cell phone of the defendant from the chest down striking the victim with the white cord.

Jalloh admitted to being in the home and having the white cell phone charger cord, but she denied ever hitting the victim with it.

She is due back in court March 28.

To read PDF of the police report, click HERE.

