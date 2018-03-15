Update: Painting company steps up to help Goodyear homeownerPosted: Updated:
Recent 3 On Your Side storiesMore>>
-
3 On Your Side
Update: Painting company steps up to help Goodyear homeowner
Update: Painting company steps up to help Goodyear homeowner
It was last February when 3 On Your Side aired a news report about a Valley homeowner, but since that report, a licensed and legitimate contractor was watching and wanted to do something special for someone he's never met.More >
It was last February when 3 On Your Side aired a news report about a Valley homeowner, but since that report, a licensed and legitimate contractor was watching and wanted to do something special for someone he's never met.More >
UPDATE!
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill, shop owner responds
Glendale woman 'revved up' over $2,000 auto repair bill, shop owner responds
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.More >
Diane Apodaca says between sporting events and school activities, she's constantly driving her kids around.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix-area homeowner says garage door company took off with $500
Phoenix-area homeowner says garage door company took off with $500
Homeowner says after writing check for $500, the garage door company never returned.More >
Homeowner says after writing check for $500, the garage door company never returned.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side: 2018 Tax Tips
3 On Your Side: 2018 Tax Tips
It's that time of year again, tax time!More >
It's that time of year again, tax time!More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area residents get suspicious solicitation
Phoenix area residents get suspicious solicitation
An East Valley homeowner got suspicious when he found a flyer on his front door advertising attorney services so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
An East Valley homeowner got suspicious when he found a flyer on his front door advertising attorney services so he called 3 On Your Side.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Review credit card offers before accepting
Alert: Review credit card offers before accepting
Different credit cards offer different perks.More >
Different credit cards offer different perks.More >
3OYS
Arizona AG settles with GM for $6.2 Million
Arizona AG settles with GM for $6.2 Million
About 33,000 Arizona residents who own General Motors vehicles will share up to $6.2 million as part of an ignition switch-related settlement with the automobile company.More >
About 33,000 Arizona residents who own General Motors vehicles will share up to $6.2 million as part of an ignition switch-related settlement with the automobile company.More >
3 On Your Side
Several homeowners say they were duped by fake contractor
Several homeowners say they were duped by fake contractor
One homeowner says she gave fake contractor $16,500.More >
One homeowner says she gave fake contractor $16,500.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy hauler
Phoenix family say they were duped after purchasing a $26,000 toy hauler
A Phoenix family say they are frustrated after making a pricey purchase for a toy hauler and then finding out it had flood damage and a salvage title. Now they say they are stuck with something they can’t use.More >
A Phoenix family say they are frustrated after making a pricey purchase for a toy hauler and then finding out it had flood damage and a salvage title. Now they say they are stuck with something they can’t use.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: New APS rate plans
Alert: New APS rate plans
Alert: New APS rate plansMore >
Alert: New APS rate plansMore >
3 On Your Side
Best consumer deals in March
Best consumer deals in March
March is just getting underway and there are deals to be had during this month.More >
March is just getting underway and there are deals to be had during this month.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife files for divorce
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife files for divorce
Vanessa Trump, wife of Donald Trump Jr. has filed for divorce after nearly 13 years of marriage according to Page Six and TMZ.More >
Vanessa Trump, wife of Donald Trump Jr. has filed for divorce after nearly 13 years of marriage according to Page Six and TMZ.More >
Paradise Valley teacher says her pay is nearly unlivable, posts pay stub online
Paradise Valley teacher says her pay is nearly unlivable, posts pay stub online
"If you are a single person trying to make it on what we make, you couldn't do it," Elisabeth Milich said.More >
"If you are a single person trying to make it on what we make, you couldn't do it," Elisabeth Milich said.More >
Katy Perry under fire for kissing 'American Idol' contestant
Katy Perry under fire for kissing 'American Idol' contestant
Singer Katy Perry kissed a contestant on "American Idol" and he did not like it.More >
Singer Katy Perry kissed a contestant on "American Idol" and he did not like it.More >
3 puppies dead, family injured, after bee attack at Glendale home
3 puppies dead, family injured, after bee attack at Glendale home
Esther Julian’s dog “Pixie” had just had six healthy puppies, but now three of them have died and one is missing after an unexpected bee attack.More >
Esther Julian’s dog “Pixie” had just had six healthy puppies, but now three of them have died and one is missing after an unexpected bee attack.More >
Interstate 17 reopened after police incident in Phoenix
Interstate 17 reopened after police incident in Phoenix
Interstate 17 was reopened in both directions in Phoenix after a police incident, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.More >
Interstate 17 was reopened in both directions in Phoenix after a police incident, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.More >
AZ Game and Fish accepting applications to adopt desert tortoises
AZ Game and Fish accepting applications to adopt desert tortoises
Thinking about adopting a unique animal, long term? Then the Arizona Game and Fish Department has just the animal - a desert tortoise.More >
Thinking about adopting a unique animal, long term? Then the Arizona Game and Fish Department has just the animal - a desert tortoise.More >
Mom who married her biological daughter gets 2 years in prison
Mom who married her biological daughter gets 2 years in prison
An Oklahoma woman who married her biological daughter has pleaded guilty to incest.More >
An Oklahoma woman who married her biological daughter has pleaded guilty to incest.More >
NTSB: Bad decisions probably caused plane crash that killed family
NTSB: Bad decisions probably caused plane crash that killed family
The pilot of a light plane that crashed into a forested cliff face shrouded in clouds and mist wasn't certified to fly in the poor weather conditions.More >
The pilot of a light plane that crashed into a forested cliff face shrouded in clouds and mist wasn't certified to fly in the poor weather conditions.More >
Four dead, several injured after bridge collapsed onto vehicles
Four dead, several injured after bridge collapsed onto vehicles
A pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday, killing four and injuring at least ten people, authorities said.More >
A pedestrian bridge that was under construction collapsed onto a busy Miami highway Thursday, killing four and injuring at least ten people, authorities said.More >
Police: U.S. airman shoots his 2 kids, wife before killing himself
Police: U.S. airman shoots his 2 kids, wife before killing himself
A member of the U.S. Air Force in Washington state fatally shot his two young children and his wife before killing himself.More >
A member of the U.S. Air Force in Washington state fatally shot his two young children and his wife before killing himself.More >
Astronaut's DNA no longer matches that of his identical twin
Astronaut's DNA no longer matches that of his identical twin
Spending a year in space not only changes your outlook, it transforms your genes.More >
Spending a year in space not only changes your outlook, it transforms your genes.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Ex-Wildcat Mike Bibby speaks on coaching at Shadow Mountain HS
Ex-Wildcat Mike Bibby speaks on coaching at Shadow Mountain HS
Bibby's job is his passion. He wants the kids to succeed on and off the court.More >
Bibby's job is his passion. He wants the kids to succeed on and off the court.More >
Scottsdale takes largely 'hands-off' approach on residential treatment houses/sober living homes
Scottsdale takes largely 'hands-off' approach on residential treatment houses/sober living homes
With the opioid crisis reaching epidemic proportions, there are more treatment facilities and "sober homes" popping up in the Valley. But regulations vary depending on the state.More >
With the opioid crisis reaching epidemic proportions, there are more treatment facilities and "sober homes" popping up in the Valley. But regulations vary depending on the state.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Painting company steps up to help Goodyear homeowner
Update: Painting company steps up to help Goodyear homeowner
It was last February when 3 On Your Side aired a news report about a Valley homeowner, but since that report, a licensed and legitimate contractor was watching and wanted to do something special for someone he's never met.More >
It was last February when 3 On Your Side aired a news report about a Valley homeowner, but since that report, a licensed and legitimate contractor was watching and wanted to do something special for someone he's never met.More >
PD: Man seriously injured after shooting in Phoenix
PD: Man seriously injured after shooting in Phoenix
A man was seriously injured after a shooting Thursday evening in Phoenix, police said.More >
A man was seriously injured after a shooting Thursday evening in Phoenix, police said.More >
Gary Harper is the senior consumer and investigative reporter for 3 On Your Side at KTVK-TV.
Click to learn more about Gary.
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Bee attack in Glendale leaves 3 dogs dead
VIDEO: Bee attack in Glendale leaves 3 dogs dead
A bee attack has killed three puppies and left family members hurt in Glendale.More >
VIDEO: Paradise Valley teacher posts pay stub to Facebook
VIDEO: Paradise Valley teacher posts pay stub to Facebook
A teacher in Paradise Valley is upset over low pay for all teachers in Arizona so she decided to post what she's going to make on Facebook.More >
A teacher in Paradise Valley is upset over low pay for all teachers in Arizona so she decided to post what she's going to make on Facebook.More >
VIDEO: Interstate 17 reopened in Phoenix
VIDEO: Interstate 17 reopened in Phoenix
Interstate 17 was reopened in Phoenix after a police incident.More >
Interstate 17 was reopened in Phoenix after a police incident.More >
VIDEO: Man arrested in boating hit & run crash
VIDEO: Man arrested in boating hit & run crash
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run boat crash that happened last summer.More >
Police incident closes Interstate 17 in Phoenix
Police incident closes Interstate 17 in Phoenix
A police incident has closed Interstate 17 in Phoenix.More >
A police incident has closed Interstate 17 in Phoenix.More >
VIDEO: Students demand action to make AZ schools safer
VIDEO: Students demand action to make AZ schools safer
Hundreds of Arizona students held demonstrations to demand lawmakers do something to make schools safer.More >