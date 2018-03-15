Update: Painting company steps up to help Goodyear homeowner

Colleen Libby wanted to improve the looks of her aging driveway. So, she said it was kind of ironic that a guy claiming to run an epoxy business showed up and said he could make her driveway look brand new for $2,500. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It was last February when 3 On Your Side aired a news report about a Valley homeowner, but since that report, a licensed and legitimate contractor was watching and wanted to do something special for someone he's never met.

"I'm thinking, oh my gosh! it is absolutely like night and day."

[ORIGINAL STORY: Goodyear homeowner taken for $2,500 in 'door-to-door' scam]

Colleen Libby is absolutely thrilled her driveway is finally getting the facelift she was hoping for.

But this home improvement project wouldn't have happened without Chuck Lucas getting involved. He owns a licensed painting company called Chuck's Painting here in the Valley.

And Lucas says he certainly didn't mind stepping up to do a good deed.

"Tire marks will come right off with a mop and clean water."

Lucas says he's a 3 On Your Side fan and says he felt like he had to do something when he saw that February news report regarding how Libby was ripped off by a fly-by-night fake contractor.

"None of these joints were painted, none of these expansion joints."

In our initial report, Libby explained how she paid a fake contractor $2,500 to paint her driveway only to realize his workmanship was shabby at best. Not only did he splatter paint everywhere, but Libby said the paint he did put down started to flake and chip away.

"We found out later that he brought the paint at Home depot for $30 a gallon."

The night that 3 On Your Side report aired, Lucas was watching and he decided to make things right for this complete stranger.

"I had my wife get a hold of the news station and then from there it escalated to where we are today and it just felt, enough is enough. I can't take care of everybody but something said take care of this one."

And take care of Libby he did. Not only did he remove the fake contractor's inferior work but he and his employees primed and painted her driveway using premium materials.

Lucas told 3 On Your Side he would top it off with a protectant to give the driveway a nice sheen.

"How much would you charge for something like this? I'd charge $1,200. Between $1,000 -$1,200."

It's a job that only happened because of a 3 On Your Side news report and a licensed contractor who hates to see folks get ripped off.

"Chuck steps up to the plate and kind of like saves the day and it puts you back that there are a lot of good people out there."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.