3-year-old boy pulled from Phoenix pool; rushed to hospital

A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Thursday after being pulled from a Phoenix swimming pool.

The incident happened just after noon at a home near Central Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Phoenix fire officials say the boy was transported by ambulance to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Police say the child was in critical condition.

The child's grandmother and uncle were home at the time.

The pool was fenced, so officers are investigating to determine how the child got into the water.

They're also trying to determine how long he was in the pool.

