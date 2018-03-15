Lab tests continue on human bones found in Buckeye

Residents of a Phoenix suburb are anxious for word on whether the bones found last week are those of a 10-year-old boy who disappeared nearly two years ago.

Officials say the bones were found on a farm in the area of Broadway Road and State Route 87 in Buckeye, a few miles from the home of Jesse Wilson, who went missing in July 2016.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office has completed a biological profile on the human bones, but officials did not immediately release the findings Wednesday.

The remains have been turned over to the Arizona Department of Public Safety for DNA analysis.

Officials say authorities have not ruled out any demographic information on the bones, meaning authorities have not yet determined the age and gender.

Buckeye is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of Phoenix.

