$500K will restore historic building at Fort Huachuca

Arizona State Parks and Trails has received $500,000 in grant funding from the National Park Service to restore the Mountain View Officers' Club at Fort Huachuca.

The club is located near Sierra Vista in southeastern Arizona.

[RELATED: What's in a name: Fort Huachuca]

The State Historic Preservation Office is a division of Arizona State Parks and Trails.

It has been involved in a long-standing effort to preserve and protect the World War II-era black officers' club, which is one of two such documented buildings in the U.S. Army.

The officers' club has been vacant since 1998.

[ONLINE: Mountain View Officers' Club at Fort Huachuca on SavingPlaces.org]

During World War II, Fort Huachuca was the largest training facility for black soldiers, housing an estimated 25,000 troops at its peak with more than 1,400 temporary buildings constructed for the cause.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.