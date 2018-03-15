Lost Lake Festival announces return to Phoenix

On the heels of its highly successful inaugural year, the Lost Lake Festival has announced its return to the Valley this fall. The festival will take place Friday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 21 at Steele Indian School Park.

Once again, the three-day festival will celebrate the Valley’s vibrant culture through an eclectic blend of music, locally-driven culinary treats, interactive games and inspiring art experiences.

Last year, Lost Lake saw more than 45,000 attendees for the first-ever event featuring more than 50 musical performances playing across three stages with acts including: The Killers, Chance the Rapper, Major Lazer, ODESZA, The Roots, Run the Jewels, Pixies, and more.

The festival is being produced by Superfly, the team behind iconic festivals as Bonnaroo, Outside Lands and Clusterfest, in collaboration with Phoenix-based Walter Productions.

“We created Lost Lake to be a platform for Phoenix’s creative community- musicians, visual artists, chefs and bartenders, crafters, light designers, yogis and dancers- to highlight and elevate the amazing local talent from around the Valley,” said Rick Farman, co-founder of Superfly. “The incredible fans that came together to support the experience overwhelmingly proved that Phoenix should have a national level festival of its own and we look forward to building off that to create a truly special event in year two.”

