As Seen on GMAZ: Thursday, March 15

Spring into Fashion for Phoenix Fashion Week beginning March 24th, with Phx Fashion Week’s with StayClassyTV's Lisa Acquafredda.

One spring trend that will be hitting the runway is Chic Bling!

As part of Phoenix Fashion Week's 3-pillars of Fashion. Education. Community,

Spring into Style is a hyper local driven event showcasing (6) top Arizona stylists via six runway shows, each highlighting 2018 seasonal trends from local retailers and designers. The event will also include fashionable pop-up shops, beauty product samplings, delicious hors d'oeuvres and libations, as well as live music.

6:30 p.m. 10 p.m., Saturday March 24, 2018 After Party TBD

Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa

6114 North Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, Arizona 85253

PRICING: $25-$125 per person

Tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2DZM2rE

Ongoing Entertainment Schedule at Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen

On Wednesdays, a band plays on the Weft & Warp patio from 4:30-6:30 PM

On Thursdays, a magician performs tricks at the bar from 4 - 6 PM

On Friday there is live music entertainment on the Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen patio from 3:30 - 6:30 PM and on Saturday, the entertainment runs from 4-6 PM

On Saturday, DJs spin tunes at the Turquoise Pool from 12 - 3 PM

During brunch on Sunday, Indie artist Tala, performs from 9 AM - 12 PM

** Happy hour runs from 3-6 PM daily; Should you require more specifics on who will be performing when, we'd be happy to send that information.

Cave Creek Rodeo Days

Mark your calendar to attend one of the Valley's largest events, Cave Creek Rodeo Days, and it kicks off this Saturday March 17 through March 25 in Cave Creek. Cave Creek Rodeo Days is celebrating 41 years to preserve our western heritage and promote the sport of professional rodeo.

Events:

Saturday, March 17

Parade, Mutton Bustin, Rodeo Kick-off Dance

Early Saturday morning bystanders start lining the Town's main street to catch the beginning of the Historic Western Parade that starts at 9 am. New and very exciting this year is the Shriners will be bringing Kayla the Camel with her buddy, Mahala the burro. It is also St. Paddy's Days so the whole Town will be celebrating!! Several businesses will be serving breakfast along the way.

Contact: Kristen Lewis 480-406-8455 visit our website for parade application www.cavecreekrodeo.com

Immediately after the parade the Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse, 6823 E Cave Creek Road, will be hosting the mutton bustin where children, ages four to seven and weighing less than 75 pounds ride a sheep across the arena for 6 seconds to win prizes. The cost is $10 per contestant and signup begins at 11:30 am with the event starting at 12:30 pm.

Saturday evening the official kick off dance of the Cave Creek Rodeo Days is hosted by the Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse. Dancing starts at 8 pm and continues well into the night.

Monday, March 19

Cave Creek Rodeo Golf Tournament

Tatum Ranch Golf Course, an award-winning Robert Cupp designed golf course will host the Cave Creek Golf Tournament.

Sign is at 10:30 am with tee off at 12:30 pm. $150 per person or $600 for a foursome. Included green fees, cart, range balls, hole in one, closest to pin and longest drive contests. A prime rib/chicken banquet& awards dinner will begin at 6 pm with a silent auction from 5 pm to 8 pm

Visit our website www.cavecreekrodeo.com to sign up

Friday, March 23

Cave Creek Rodeo performance beginning at 7:30 pm

Friday night is the Wrangler National Patriot performance. The Wrangler National Patriot program, created to provide funding and support for America's wounded and fallen soldiers and their families. More than $800,000 has been donated to date.

10 pm -David Lee Murphy will be live in concert at Harold's Corral after the rodeo. Entry to the concert will be free with your Rodeo ticket. Tickets will also be available at the door at $22 (same as the rodeo ticket price). Two great events for one ticket! David Lee Murphy is presented by Sanderson Ford of Glendale with appearance by 102.5 KNIX, Tim & Ben.

Saturday, March 24

Cave Creek Rodeo performance beginning at 7:30 pm

Cave Creek Rodeo has recently teamed up with the Man Up Crusade to bring "Purple Night" on Saturday, March 24. The Man Up Crusade is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating public awareness on the issue of domestic violence.

Sunday, March 25

Cave Creek Rodeo performance beginning at 2 pm

Sunday is the Wrangler "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" performance

Tickets for Cave Creek Rodeo Days may be purchased online at www.cavecreekrodeo.com for $22.00 or at the gate for $25.00.

Please visit our website: www.cavecreekrodeo.com for the full calendar of events, tickets, registration forms and applications.

The three performances of the Cave Creek Rodeo will take place at the Cave Creek Memorial Arena, 37201 N 28th St., Cave Creek, AZ 85331

